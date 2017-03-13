City man indicted for raping 15-year-old

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 36 people earlier this week, including a city man on multiple felony sex charges. Michael "Eric" Justin, 47, of 505 West Columbus Avenue, Bellefontaine, was indicted on single counts of rape , kidnapping , sexual battery , unlawful sexual conduct with a minor , and gross sexual imposition .

