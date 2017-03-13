BES honors local residents for their community service
The Bellefontaine Elementary School honored local residents last week for their service to the community. The school's Local Heroes Club presented community members with framed certificates for their service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Post Office (Feb '09)
|47 min
|Howard McNear
|25
|CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab...
|3 hr
|thud333
|25
|Life Lesson's!
|6 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|282
|Misty Bennett and Andy neer
|21 hr
|GhostRider
|2
|Where are you Hazel? (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Hazel
|83
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|LEAVE BELLEFONTAINE
|112
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|Tue
|John Marsh
|123
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC