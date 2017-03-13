BES honors local residents for their ...

BES honors local residents for their community service

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Bellefontaine Elementary School honored local residents last week for their service to the community. The school's Local Heroes Club presented community members with framed certificates for their service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Post Office (Feb '09) 47 min Howard McNear 25
CNN Ali Velshi destroys GOP Congressman lies ab... 3 hr thud333 25
Life Lesson's! 6 hr CALM STILL VOICE 282
Misty Bennett and Andy neer 21 hr GhostRider 2
Where are you Hazel? (Jan '09) Tue Hazel 83
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) Tue LEAVE BELLEFONTAINE 112
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? Tue John Marsh 123
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC