Bellefontaine woman seriously injured in weather-related crash on 68
A local driver suffered serious injuries in a weather-related crash on Route 68 north of Urbana Thursday afternoon around 3:15. The Champaign County Sheriff's Office reports that Sarah McDaniel, 50, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on 68 when she entered white out conditions from snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damn pot holes
|3 hr
|magictrix
|2
|Life Lesson's!
|7 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|254
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|10 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|504
|Why is Bellefontaine look like a landfill ?
|Mon
|Dff
|12
|Old timers (May '10)
|Mar 4
|whocares
|248
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|Mar 3
|USN Atheist
|116
|Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red ...
|Mar 1
|USN Atheist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC