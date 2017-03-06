Bellefontaine woman seriously injured...

Bellefontaine woman seriously injured in weather-related crash on 68

Friday Mar 3

A local driver suffered serious injuries in a weather-related crash on Route 68 north of Urbana Thursday afternoon around 3:15. The Champaign County Sheriff's Office reports that Sarah McDaniel, 50, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on 68 when she entered white out conditions from snow.

