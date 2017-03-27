Bellefontaine BOE updated on middle s...

Bellefontaine BOE updated on middle school goals

Middle school administrators Lynda Holycross and Gavin Yoder and teacher Cliff Core updated the Bellefontaine board of education Monday night on school's goal progress. Yoder, who is in charge of discipline, is pleased with the results of the Chieftain Pride discipline policy that was adopted this year.

