Ash Wednesday observed at St. Pat's, Lent begins

Ash Wednesday was observed at St. Patrick's Church in Bellefontaine, as well as many other churches in Western Christianity. Ash Wednesday is typically recognized for its fasting and ashes placed on the foreheads of followers.

