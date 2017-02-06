Winter Walking Program provides opportunity to stay active
The program is being conducted in the evenings from 6 to 7:30 Monday through Thursday at the Bellefontaine Elementary School. The program is being offered in conjunction with Healthy Habits Healthy You, the Bellefontaine Joint Recreation District, and Mary Rutan Hospital.
