Three indicted for covering up overdo...

Three indicted for covering up overdose death in the city

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted three people on multiple felony charges Tuesday for the recent overdose death of Eric Pooler. Dominique Woodum, 25, of Dayton, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter , tampering with evidence , possession of cocaine , and abuse of a corpse .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director... 2 hr Good Old boyz 1
Life Lesson's! 2 hr El Capo 196
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 3 hr Gravedigger 239
Trump makes chimps out of chumps! 6 hr Gravedigger 3
Heroin 9 hr country girl 1
Men, avoid Sheila Minnich!! (Oct '08) Feb 14 MommaBear 46
Todd Lamb Feb 14 oh yea 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC