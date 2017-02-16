Three indicted for covering up overdose death in the city
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted three people on multiple felony charges Tuesday for the recent overdose death of Eric Pooler. Dominique Woodum, 25, of Dayton, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter , tampering with evidence , possession of cocaine , and abuse of a corpse .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director...
|2 hr
|Good Old boyz
|1
|Life Lesson's!
|2 hr
|El Capo
|196
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|3 hr
|Gravedigger
|239
|Trump makes chimps out of chumps!
|6 hr
|Gravedigger
|3
|Heroin
|9 hr
|country girl
|1
|Men, avoid Sheila Minnich!! (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|MommaBear
|46
|Todd Lamb
|Feb 14
|oh yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC