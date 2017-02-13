Teen drivers cited for weather-related injury crashes in the county
The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Jaden Bryie, 19, of DeGraff, was driving a 2000 Ford Escort southbound on County Road 24 just north of State Route 47 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the snow and ice. His vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole around 9:45.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|Wite_Out
|184
|Life Lesson's!
|4 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|187
|Logan county courthouse
|5 hr
|Goldfinger
|19
|NEX adding more jobs, expanding facilities foll... (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|not a fan of nex
|39
|Never eat at hothead
|Sat
|El Capo
|2
|Todd Lamb
|Sat
|The Man
|1
|Damn pot holes
|Sat
|Hans_Gruber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC