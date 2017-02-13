Teen drivers cited for weather-relate...

Teen drivers cited for weather-related injury crashes in the county

Friday Feb 10

The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Jaden Bryie, 19, of DeGraff, was driving a 2000 Ford Escort southbound on County Road 24 just north of State Route 47 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the snow and ice. His vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole around 9:45.

