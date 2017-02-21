Teen driver injured in rollover accident near Bellefontaine
A teen driver was injured in a rollover crash on County Road 230 near State Route 540 Monday morning around 12:10. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Michael Horvath, 16, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2016 Ford Focus southbound on 230 when he went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and rolled over.
