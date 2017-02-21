Teen driver injured in rollover accident near Bellefontaine

A teen driver was injured in a rollover crash on County Road 230 near State Route 540 Monday morning around 12:10. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that Michael Horvath, 16, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2016 Ford Focus southbound on 230 when he went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and rolled over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.