Repeat drunk driver arrested downtown

A repeat drunk driver was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Main Street Thursday morning around 12:15. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Charles Rasnick Jr., 38, at large, was driving a Ford box truck northbound at an estimated speed of 50 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

