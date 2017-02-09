Repeat drunk driver arrested downtown
A repeat drunk driver was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Main Street Thursday morning around 12:15. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Charles Rasnick Jr., 38, at large, was driving a Ford box truck northbound at an estimated speed of 50 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|3 hr
|Hummingbird 4 Real
|150
|Best ov Google Earth..........Baby! (Jan '14)
|4 hr
|walks like duck
|91
|SLUM LORD. who is the best or worst landlord in... (May '10)
|4 hr
|Sher 505
|66
|Life Lesson's!
|5 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|182
|Logan county courthouse
|10 hr
|Goldfinger
|14
|School shooting at West Liberty
|10 hr
|Clueless
|8
|Heroin
|20 hr
|Bill Cripple
|48
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC