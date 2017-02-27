Repeat drug dealer sentenced to prison
Eight defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Tuesday afternoon. Niesha Mundy, 30, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to three years in prison for trafficking in cocaine, two counts of possession of cocaine, and a community control violation.
