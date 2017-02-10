Minor crash leads to domestic violenc...

Minor crash leads to domestic violence arrest

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

A local driver was arrested after a minor crash led to a domestic dispute near Bellefontaine Thursday afternoon around 4:15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 1 hr Hummingbird 4 Real 153
Best ov Google Earth..........Baby! (Jan '14) 11 hr walks like duck 91
SLUM LORD. who is the best or worst landlord in... (May '10) 12 hr Sher 505 66
Life Lesson's! 13 hr CALM STILL VOICE 182
Logan county courthouse 17 hr Goldfinger 14
School shooting at West Liberty 18 hr Clueless 8
Heroin Thu Bill Cripple 48
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,750,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC