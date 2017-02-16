Jail trustee quickly found after leav...

Jail trustee quickly found after leaving work detail in Bellefontaine

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Jakob Yule, 20, of Bellefontaine, was working at the Logan County Solid Waste District, 1100 South Detroit Street. Deputies found Yule in the Logan County Job and Family Services parking lot, 211 East Columbus Avenue, around 3:30.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 18 min Mein Trumpf 240
News Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director... 5 hr Good Old boyz 1
Life Lesson's! 5 hr El Capo 196
Trump makes chimps out of chumps! 9 hr Gravedigger 3
Heroin 12 hr country girl 1
Men, avoid Sheila Minnich!! (Oct '08) Feb 14 MommaBear 46
Todd Lamb Feb 14 oh yea 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC