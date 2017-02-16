Jail trustee quickly found after leaving work detail in Bellefontaine
The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports that Jakob Yule, 20, of Bellefontaine, was working at the Logan County Solid Waste District, 1100 South Detroit Street. Deputies found Yule in the Logan County Job and Family Services parking lot, 211 East Columbus Avenue, around 3:30.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|18 min
|Mein Trumpf
|240
|Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director...
|5 hr
|Good Old boyz
|1
|Life Lesson's!
|5 hr
|El Capo
|196
|Trump makes chimps out of chumps!
|9 hr
|Gravedigger
|3
|Heroin
|12 hr
|country girl
|1
|Men, avoid Sheila Minnich!! (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|MommaBear
|46
|Todd Lamb
|Feb 14
|oh yea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC