Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red Cross

The Central Ohio Blood Services Region of the American Red Cross has named Betty Hunt as the March 2017 Volunteer of the Month.

The Central Ohio Blood Services Region of the American Red Cross has named Betty Hunt as the March 2017 Volunteer of the Month. Hunt, a resident of Bellefontaine, received the distinguished departmental award for her outstanding and longtime service as a biomedical volunteer with the Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.

DON W SOUTH

Bellefontaine, OH

#1 Monday
GO, BETTY, GO! You are I in a million!

Bellefontaine, OH

