Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red Cross
There are 1 comment on the Peak Of Ohio story from Sunday Feb 26, titled Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red Cross. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:
The Central Ohio Blood Services Region of the American Red Cross has named Betty Hunt as the March 2017 Volunteer of the Month. Hunt, a resident of Bellefontaine, received the distinguished departmental award for her outstanding and longtime service as a biomedical volunteer with the Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
|
#1 Monday
GO, BETTY, GO! You are I in a million!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|22 min
|Mein Trumpf
|406
|Life Lesson's!
|9 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|223
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|MsB
|444
|Positive Teens?
|Feb 26
|gossip-stopper
|1
|agc auto americas hiring?????????? (Mar '10)
|Feb 25
|Scrappy
|19
|School shooting at West Liberty
|Feb 23
|unbelieveable
|9
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|Feb 21
|Gravedigger
|114
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC