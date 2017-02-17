There are on the Peak Of Ohio story from Friday Feb 17, titled Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director of Tri-County Community Action Commission. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 28 people earlier this week, including the former director of the Tri-County Community Action Commission. Larry Lyle III, 26, of 712 Taylor Avenue, Lima, was indicted on one count of burglary , 30 counts of burglary , two counts of attempted burglary , 15 counts of vandalism , six counts of theft , 18 counts petty theft , and 15 counts of criminal damaging .

