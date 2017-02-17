Grand Jury indicts 28 including forme...

Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director of Tri-County Community Action Commission

There are 2 comments on the Peak Of Ohio story from Friday Feb 17, titled Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director of Tri-County Community Action Commission. In it, Peak Of Ohio reports that:

The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 28 people earlier this week, including the former director of the Tri-County Community Action Commission. Larry Lyle III, 26, of 712 Taylor Avenue, Lima, was indicted on one count of burglary , 30 counts of burglary , two counts of attempted burglary , 15 counts of vandalism , six counts of theft , 18 counts petty theft , and 15 counts of criminal damaging .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Good Old boyz

Mansfield, OH

#1 Thursday Feb 16
What about her lawyer Terry Stolly? She couldn't pull it off without him.
Oh, I forgot he's connected to Judge Goslee and he instructed investigators not to look at running man. He's too fast!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ruth bader HATER

Marysville, OH

#2 20 hrs ago
Denise Birt, 60, of 700 Lick Run Road,.....heheeheeee....Beachi zz!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 27 min Mein Trumpf 307
Bellefontaine Girls Basketball 1 hr Concerned Chieftain 1
Life Lesson's! 1 hr USN Atheist 203
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? 20 hr Hummingbird 4 Real 112
From the man that put millions out of work with... Sun Think about it 9
Bellefontaine Bob Feb 18 Kyle 2
Why is Bellefontaine look like a landfill ? Feb 18 country girl 9
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC