Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director of Tri-County Community Action Commission
The Logan County Grand Jury indicted 28 people earlier this week, including the former director of the Tri-County Community Action Commission. Larry Lyle III, 26, of 712 Taylor Avenue, Lima, was indicted on one count of burglary , 30 counts of burglary , two counts of attempted burglary , 15 counts of vandalism , six counts of theft , 18 counts petty theft , and 15 counts of criminal damaging .
#1 Thursday Feb 16
What about her lawyer Terry Stolly? She couldn't pull it off without him.
Oh, I forgot he's connected to Judge Goslee and he instructed investigators not to look at running man. He's too fast!
#2 20 hrs ago
Denise Birt, 60, of 700 Lick Run Road,.....heheeheeee....Beachi zz!
