Deer causes rollover injury accident in the county
A local driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 43 west of County Road 31 Thursday morning around 7:25.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|1 hr
|Hiker2009
|130
|My eagle badge is shedding tears.
|5 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|4
|Life Lesson's!
|12 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|174
|Heroin
|Tue
|Bill Cripple
|36
|are the amish rude? (May '08)
|Tue
|english
|65
|Survivor Second Chance (Jun '15)
|Feb 5
|wheres obama
|6
|SLUM LORD. who is the best or worst landlord in... (May '10)
|Feb 2
|Dear Landlord
|65
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC