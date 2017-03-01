County woman sentenced on drug charges

Four defendants were sentenced and five pleaded before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Ashly Carter, 32, of Russells Point, was sentenced to the West Central Community Based Correctional Facility, five years community control, and ordered to pay court costs, attorney fees, and restitution for theft of a credit card, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

