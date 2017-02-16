County man sentenced to jail for entering neighbor's home
Three defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Anthony Peterman, 40, of Lakeview, was sentenced to 60 days in the Logan County Jail, five years community control, and ordered to pay court costs for trespass in a habitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|32 min
|Mein Trumpf
|235
|Trump makes chimps out of chumps!
|35 min
|Mein Trumpf
|2
|Heroin
|3 hr
|country girl
|1
|Life Lesson's!
|4 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|195
|Men, avoid Sheila Minnich!! (Oct '08)
|Feb 14
|MommaBear
|46
|Todd Lamb
|Feb 14
|oh yea
|2
|Logan county courthouse
|Feb 13
|Goldfinger
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC