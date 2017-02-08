County man sent to prison on drug charge
Six defendants were sentenced and three pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court Monday afternoon. Greg Good, 35, of Lakeview, was sentenced to ten months in prison for possession of drugs and a community control violation.
