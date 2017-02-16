City man wanted on warrants arrested ...

City man wanted on warrants arrested near Bellefontaine

Monday Feb 13

A local man wanted on three contempt of court warrants was arrested following a traffic stop near Bellefontaine Saturday afternoon around 3:40.

