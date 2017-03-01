City has a plan for the buzzards in Whispering Pines
Mayor Ben Stahler told Bellefontaine council Tuesday night what the city plans to about the large flock of buzzards that annually congregate in the Whispering Pines area in early spring. The buzzards like the warmth that the pine trees provide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|2 hr
|USN Atheist
|116
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|3 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|431
|Life Lesson's!
|5 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|235
|Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red ...
|Wed
|USN Atheist
|2
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|Feb 27
|MsB
|444
|Positive Teens?
|Feb 26
|gossip-stopper
|1
|agc auto americas hiring?????????? (Mar '10)
|Feb 25
|Scrappy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC