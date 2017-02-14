Chief Standley updates council on changes in local drug culture
Bellefontaine police chief Brandon Standley told city council in their first meeting in February Tuesday night that he attended a state opiate conference. It was part of the continuing educational process that he and his force are experiencing to combat the city's illegal drug use problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|46 min
|El Capo
|192
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|2 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|199
|Men, avoid Sheila Minnich!! (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|MommaBear
|46
|Todd Lamb
|12 hr
|oh yea
|2
|Logan county courthouse
|Mon
|Goldfinger
|19
|NEX adding more jobs, expanding facilities foll... (Jun '13)
|Mon
|not a fan of nex
|39
|Never eat at hothead
|Feb 11
|El Capo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC