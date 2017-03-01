Brewfontaine named best beer bar in Ohio

After being a part of the Bellefontaine community for less than 16 months, Brewfontaine has once again garnered recognition, this time for being chosen as the best beer bar in Ohio in the annual Great American Beer Bars competition. The praise comes directly from the public, who were invited to fill out a survey conducted by CraftBeer.com, the Brewers Association website for beer lovers.

