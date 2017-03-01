Brewfontaine named best beer bar in Ohio

Brewfontaine named best beer bar in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

After being a part of the Bellefontaine community for less than 16 months, Brewfontaine has once again garnered recognition, this time for being chosen as the best beer bar in Ohio in the annual Great American Beer Bars competition. The praise comes directly from the public, who were invited to fill out a survey conducted by CraftBeer.com, the Brewers Association website for beer lovers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 39 min Mein Trumpf 419
Life Lesson's! 5 hr Hummingbird 4 Real 231
News Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red ... 17 hr USN Atheist 2
What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07) Feb 27 MsB 444
Positive Teens? Feb 26 gossip-stopper 1
agc auto americas hiring?????????? (Mar '10) Feb 25 Scrappy 19
School shooting at West Liberty Feb 23 unbelieveable 9
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC