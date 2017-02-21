Board of DD highlights fundraiser basketball with first responders
A special event between the Logan County Braves and area first responders will be taking place in early March, after highlighted at a recent meeting of the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities . The upcoming fundraiser will sponsor a Community Outreach DD Awareness Basketball Game to be held on March 8th at 6 p.m. at the Bellefontaine Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|45 min
|CALM STILL VOICE
|214
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|1 hr
|Mein Trumpf
|364
|School shooting at West Liberty
|Thu
|unbelieveable
|9
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|Feb 21
|Gravedigger
|114
|Bellefontaine Girls Basketball
|Feb 21
|Concerned Chieftain
|1
|Grand Jury indicts 28 including former director...
|Feb 20
|ruth bader HATER
|2
|From the man that put millions out of work with...
|Feb 19
|Think about it
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC