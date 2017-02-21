Board of DD highlights fundraiser bas...

Board of DD highlights fundraiser basketball with first responders

A special event between the Logan County Braves and area first responders will be taking place in early March, after highlighted at a recent meeting of the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities . The upcoming fundraiser will sponsor a Community Outreach DD Awareness Basketball Game to be held on March 8th at 6 p.m. at the Bellefontaine Middle School.

