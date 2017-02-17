Bellefontaine Elementary School celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Week
The Bellefontaine Elementary Friendship Club wanted to spread kindness throughout the school and decided to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week from February 13th-17th. The club challenged all students and staff to do two Random Acts of Kindness throughout the week and to record those acts on little pink hearts.
