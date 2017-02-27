Bellefontaine BOE updated on elementary school district-goal progress.
The Bellefontaine Board of Education heard a presentation from elementary school principals Pat Martz and Denise Johnson at their second and final meeting for February Monday night. The first is to actively promote positive building news in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|5 hr
|Wite_Out
|398
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|MsB
|444
|Hunt named Volunteer of the Month for area Red ...
|8 hr
|DON W SOUTH
|1
|Life Lesson's!
|12 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|222
|Positive Teens?
|Sun
|gossip-stopper
|1
|agc auto americas hiring?????????? (Mar '10)
|Feb 25
|Scrappy
|19
|School shooting at West Liberty
|Feb 23
|unbelieveable
|9
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC