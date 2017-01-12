Trial delayed for Ohio mother accused of suffocating 3 sons
In this Aug. 20, 2015, file photo, Brittany Pilkington, right, and her attorney, Marc Triplett, listen as a judge sets a bond in Bellefontaine, Ohio. An Ohio judge has delayed the trial of Pilkington, a woman accused of suffocating her three young sons out of jealousy at the attention her husband gave them.
