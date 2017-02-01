Riverside announces Snowball Dance Court

Riverside announces Snowball Dance Court

The Riverside High School Snowball Court ceremony will take place between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games against Hardin Northern Friday. Senior attendants this year are Lauren Montgomery, daughter of Scott Montgomery and Angie Recinos of DeGraff and Hank Harshbarger, son of Jack and Dee Dee Harshbarger of DeGraff.

