Ohio Hi-Point adding new on-line lunch feature
Ohio Hi-Point Career Center board members learned about a new on-line service that will allow students to pay for their lunches through the use of credit card. Superintendent Dr. Rick Smith told the board that parents will get information about the process when the students take their grade cards home.
Peak Of Ohio
