NEX Transport holds ribbon-cutting in Bellefontaine Friday
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors congratulate NEX Transport, Inc. on the opening of their new location at 1400 W. Sandusky Ave. in Bellefontaine. The new location will provide more usable square footage for the company while still maintaining their quality of service and competitive pricing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So who's the idiot?
|5 hr
|Laker fan
|7
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|6 hr
|Flip Flopper
|17
|This Should Scare Everyone
|6 hr
|Flip Flopper
|36
|Logan county courthouse
|9 hr
|Wilma
|11
|Life Lesson's!
|11 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|127
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|mammaha mia
|47
|grass roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's moll...
|Sun
|Keith Levanity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC