NEX Transport holds ribbon-cutting in Bellefontaine Friday

Friday Jan 20

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the Ambassadors congratulate NEX Transport, Inc. on the opening of their new location at 1400 W. Sandusky Ave. in Bellefontaine. The new location will provide more usable square footage for the company while still maintaining their quality of service and competitive pricing.

