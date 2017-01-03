Mary Rutan breaks ground for health center at 33 and 68
Mary Rutan representatives and employees, community officials, and Thomas and Marker workers braced the cold for an important day in the community. Mary Rutan Hospital broke ground for construction of the Mary Rutan Health Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|51 min
|CALM STILL VOICE
|84
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|4 hr
|thud333
|95
|Indianlake girls basketball program
|5 hr
|Laker Alumn
|3
|Eleven-year Wal-Mart employee terminated after ...
|7 hr
|Fed up
|2
|OSU gitz whipped Baby! (Sep '11)
|Tue
|ruth bader HATER
|868
|Birt Woman & Missing Funds - Stealing Food From... (Feb '15)
|Sun
|Happy
|64
|German Shepherds (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Hlnauman
|24
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC