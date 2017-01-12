Man sent to prison for raping child
Four defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court earlier this week. John Walker Jr., 63, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to ten years in prison for rape and gross sexual imposition and five years post release control.
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|1 hr
|GBA-freedom
|44
|Who is the best former BHS basketball player (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|GBA-freedom
|86
|Life Lesson's!
|5 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|99
|Indian Lake July 4th riots... (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|GBA-freedom
|17
|local woman
|Wed
|clams
|2
|Mt Tabor Church Of God Is it a cult? (Aug '09)
|Wed
|One who was there
|420
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|Jan 10
|Chill Bill
|113
