Man sent to prison for raping child

Four defendants were sentenced and two pleaded guilty before assigned Judge Mark O'Connor in Logan County Common Pleas Court earlier this week. John Walker Jr., 63, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to ten years in prison for rape and gross sexual imposition and five years post release control.

