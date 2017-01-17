Lotts wins Countywide Spelling Bee fo...

Lotts wins Countywide Spelling Bee for second straight year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Eleven students from Logan County's school districts compete in the 2017 Countywide Spelling Bee at Indian Lake Middle School Wednesday evening. Bellefontaine Middle School seventh grader Grant Lotts won the spelling bee in 13 rounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? 36 min Hummingbird 4 Real 95
This Should Scare Everyone 47 min Hummingbird 29
Life Lesson's! 1 hr CALM STILL VOICE 118
Another Right Wing Nut (Nov '15) Sat GBA-freedom 12
School shooting at West Liberty Sat GBA-freedom 2
Warren Buffett is a Liar Fri yidfellas v USA 18
Logan county courthouse Thu Goldfinger 10
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC