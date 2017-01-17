Lotts wins Countywide Spelling Bee for second straight year
Eleven students from Logan County's school districts compete in the 2017 Countywide Spelling Bee at Indian Lake Middle School Wednesday evening. Bellefontaine Middle School seventh grader Grant Lotts won the spelling bee in 13 rounds.
