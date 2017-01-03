Logan County facility hit with rash o...

Logan County facility hit with rash of problems

Tuesday Jan 3

A flare-up of weekend violence, runaways and a stolen car at a Logan County facility for troubled teens has officials concerned and police frustrated. The problems began Saturday at the Adriel School campus in West Liberty when three girls left without permission.

