Local man sent to prison on drug charge

Wednesday Jan 4

Six defendants were sentenced and one pleaded guilty before Logan County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark O'Connor earlier this week. Corie Anderson, 27, of Bellefontaine, was sentenced to sixty days in the Logan County Jail, five years community control, and ordered to pay court costs for possession of heroin.

