LeVan updates council on water main and Allen Woods projects
Bellefontaine Mayor Ben Stahler gave in power point form, his state of the city address at council's second meeting in January Tuesday night. Some of the highlights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|18 min
|CALM STILL VOICE
|135
|So who's the idiot?
|4 hr
|John Marsh
|15
|wood forest bank at walmart bellefontaine ohio (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|btwnmale
|12
|This Should Scare Everyone
|23 hr
|John Marsh
|43
|He's The Coward Of The Country sing it Kenny (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|John Marsh
|477
|School shooting at West Liberty
|Wed
|WTF
|5
|Logan county courthouse
|Tue
|Goldfinger
|12
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC