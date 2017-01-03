Historic airplane ready to be unveile...

Historic airplane ready to be unveiled reflects unique local history, individual

The historic Wissler WA-6 biplane, built in Bellefontaine in 1922 by local aviation mechanic Clarence Wissler, is getting its final restoration touches this week before taking up permanent residence in the Logan County Historical Society Transportation Museum, An open house for the plane open to the public will be held on Sunday, January 15th from 1-4 p.m. Members of the Logan County Historical Society will preview the addition prior to its public unveiling. At that time, the plane will be on the ground.

