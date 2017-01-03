Historic airplane ready to be unveiled reflects unique local history, individual
The historic Wissler WA-6 biplane, built in Bellefontaine in 1922 by local aviation mechanic Clarence Wissler, is getting its final restoration touches this week before taking up permanent residence in the Logan County Historical Society Transportation Museum, An open house for the plane open to the public will be held on Sunday, January 15th from 1-4 p.m. Members of the Logan County Historical Society will preview the addition prior to its public unveiling. At that time, the plane will be on the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|52 min
|CALM STILL VOICE
|97
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|3 hr
|thud333
|31
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Tammy
|443
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|DONT B FOOLED
|112
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|Wite_Out
|99
|Have the real Liberals finally come forward?
|Mon
|GBA-freedom
|6
|More deplorable crap from the left.
|Mon
|CALM STILL VOICE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC