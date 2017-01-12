Hillcrest Baptist Church celebrates 5...

Hillcrest Baptist Church celebrates 50th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Pastor Daniel McCarty said the celebration included a message from longtime member Fred Yoder along with singing and a dinner. In the fall of 1960, a meeting was held in Bellefontaine to discuss the possibility of organizing a Southern Baptist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Lesson's! 1 hr CALM STILL VOICE 108
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? 2 hr thud333 76
Murder case Fri Lucy 1
German Shepherds (Apr '10) Fri MrsArnold 25
Poll Who is the best former BHS basketball player (Dec '08) Jan 13 GBA-freedom 86
Indian Lake July 4th riots... (Jul '09) Jan 12 GBA-freedom 17
local woman Jan 11 clams 2
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC