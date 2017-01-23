Harman, Wisner Seniors of the Month from Bellefontaine
People who have been an inspiration to me include my parents and sister, Kinsey, because they are always pushing me to try my best. School activities and awards: Vice President National Honor Society , 2 year Varsity Baseball letter winner, x2 all CBC, x2 All Area, x1 All District, x1 All District Academic, x2 District Champ, If I were a principal for a day: I'd take the senior class to a local senior center and have a "Seniors Meet Seniors Day."
