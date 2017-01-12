Grand Jury indicts 17 - OVI crash leads to felony drug charges
Nicholas Nevels, 33, at large, was indicted on single counts of trafficking in cocaine , possession of cocaine , and a forfeiture of cash. On December 10th, Nevels was arrested on multiple felony charges following a one-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Spring Avenue around 5:30 a.m. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Nevels was driving a 2002 Chevy Blazer eastbound when he went off the left side of the street and struck a tree.
