Eleven-year Wal-Mart employee terminated after shoplifting incidents
An employee of Wal-Mart in Bellefontaine that had worked there for the past 11 years has been terminated after being caught shoplifting over several months. Bellefontaine Police report that on Friday morning around 8:30 am a Wal-Mart loss prevention associate, Timarie Casteel, observed one of her employees stealing items from the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Electoral College was explicitly designed t...
|3 hr
|thud333
|78
|Life Lesson's!
|3 hr
|USN Atheist
|78
|Do I need a marriage certi6 in the eyes if God?
|19 hr
|Nono
|3
|Katie legg (Dec '15)
|20 hr
|Happy
|2
|Birt Woman & Missing Funds - Stealing Food From... (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Happy
|64
|German Shepherds (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Hlnauman
|24
|Obama Bone Head Decision Boners [Results Matter] (Aug '14)
|Dec 30
|GBA-freedom
|536
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC