Eleven-year Wal-Mart employee terminated after shoplifting incidents

An employee of Wal-Mart in Bellefontaine that had worked there for the past 11 years has been terminated after being caught shoplifting over several months. Bellefontaine Police report that on Friday morning around 8:30 am a Wal-Mart loss prevention associate, Timarie Casteel, observed one of her employees stealing items from the store.

