Edward Jones named Logan County Business of the Month for January

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has named Edward Jones investing as January's Logan County Chamber Business and Entrepreneur of the Month. In 1914, Bellefontaine High School graduate Edward D. Jones Sr., left the Logan County area and eventually found his way to St. Louis, where in 1922, he founded the Fortune 500 Company of the same name.

