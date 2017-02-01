Drunk driver charged for striking viaduct, west side home
A drunk driver was charged on multiple counts after he crashed into the railroad viaduct on South Troy Road Friday night around 7:35. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Richard Brisson III, 43, of rural Huntsville, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup and trailer northbound when he struck the viaduct.
