Drunk driver arrested for three hit-skip accidents in Bellefontaine

A drunk driver was arrested on multiple charges after three hit-skip crashes in the city Saturday evening around seven o'clock. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Vincent Thomas, 38, of Bellefontaine, was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot southbound in the 1000 block of North Main Street without his headlights on when he struck the driver's side of a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Everett Patterson, 63, of Bellefontaine.

