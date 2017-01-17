Driver cited for rollover crash in Bellefontaine
The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Amanda Berry, 25, of Columbus, was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 westbound in the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue when she slid on the ice, then went off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.
