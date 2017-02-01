Don's Downtown meal huge success for ...

Don's Downtown meal huge success for Logan Cole

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Don's Diner, located in Bellefontaine, owned by Trista and Keith Hardwick sponsored a meal at West Liberty-Salem high school. All donations will be given to the Cole family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is yours.......Deal with it! 5 hr Wite_Out 50
Heroin 7 hr Goldfinger 14
SLUM LORD. who is the best or worst landlord in... (May '10) 8 hr Sher 505 64
Life Lesson's! 16 hr CALM STILL VOICE 161
Local Politics Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11) Tue Jordanians 102
Poll are the amish rude? (May '08) Tue Get over it 64
My eagle badge is shedding tears. Tue Flip Flopper 3
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC