Don's Downtown meal huge success for Logan Cole
Don's Diner, located in Bellefontaine, owned by Trista and Keith Hardwick sponsored a meal at West Liberty-Salem high school. All donations will be given to the Cole family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|5 hr
|Wite_Out
|50
|Heroin
|7 hr
|Goldfinger
|14
|SLUM LORD. who is the best or worst landlord in... (May '10)
|8 hr
|Sher 505
|64
|Life Lesson's!
|16 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|161
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Jordanians
|102
|are the amish rude? (May '08)
|Tue
|Get over it
|64
|My eagle badge is shedding tears.
|Tue
|Flip Flopper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC