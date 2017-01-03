City shoplifter arrested at Walmart; drugs recovered
A city man was arrested after he was caught shoplifting at Walmart, 2281 South Main Street, Sunday night around 10:15.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian Lake July 4th riots... (Jul '09)
|17 min
|doug
|14
|Grade Logan County Prosecutor Goslee (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|Chill Bill
|113
|Life Lesson's!
|10 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|97
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|12 hr
|thud333
|31
|What the hell are these little black bugs that ... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Tammy
|443
|Do you approve of Jim Jordan as Representative? (Dec '11)
|Mon
|Wite_Out
|99
|Have the real Liberals finally come forward?
|Mon
|GBA-freedom
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC