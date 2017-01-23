City man caught shoplifiting from Kroger

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Bellefontaine Police Department was on scene for another concern when they were notified of the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Store employees identified Joseph Lakatos, 28, of 727 W. Patterson Avenue, as having left the store without paying for a package of ground beef and multiple cases of beer.

