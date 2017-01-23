City man caught shoplifiting from Kroger
The Bellefontaine Police Department was on scene for another concern when they were notified of the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Store employees identified Joseph Lakatos, 28, of 727 W. Patterson Avenue, as having left the store without paying for a package of ground beef and multiple cases of beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Life Lesson's!
|3 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|131
|School shooting at West Liberty
|6 hr
|Goldfinger
|4
|So who's the idiot?
|8 hr
|GBA- aka John Marsh
|8
|This Should Scare Everyone
|8 hr
|GBA- aka John Marsh
|41
|Logan county courthouse
|12 hr
|Goldfinger
|12
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|Mon
|Flip Flopper
|17
|WPKO not covering Federal Investigation of Tri ... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|mammaha mia
|47
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC