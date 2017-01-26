Chamber of Commerce welcomes two busi...

Chamber of Commerce welcomes two businesses with ribbon cutting ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peak Of Ohio

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wilkins Schroeder Accounting Group at their new 200 West Columbus Avenue location Tuesday. The business originally opened in 2013, as the Wilkins Accounting Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellefontaine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Life Lesson's! 1 hr USN Atheist 138
IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION? 3 hr thud333 97
This Should Scare Everyone 10 hr Flip Floppy 46
Dispatcher Recalls West Liberty Shooting 17 hr scott_d 1
So who's the idiot? Thu Flip Floppy 16
wood forest bank at walmart bellefontaine ohio (Jan '15) Wed btwnmale 12
He's The Coward Of The Country sing it Kenny (Sep '14) Wed John Marsh 477
See all Bellefontaine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellefontaine Forum Now

Bellefontaine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellefontaine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Bellefontaine, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC