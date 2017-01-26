Chamber of Commerce welcomes two businesses with ribbon cutting ceremony
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wilkins Schroeder Accounting Group at their new 200 West Columbus Avenue location Tuesday. The business originally opened in 2013, as the Wilkins Accounting Group.
