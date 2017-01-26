Benjamin Logan schedules A.L.I.C.E. Training
The school last conducted staff training for an active shooter situation in 2013. The staff is trained in the Run, Hide, Fight plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellefontaine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is yours.......Deal with it!
|1 min
|Flip Flopper
|30
|IS the DEMOCRAT PARTY in DANGER of EXTINCTION?
|58 min
|John Marsh
|108
|Heroin
|1 hr
|LCR
|1
|Life Lesson's!
|2 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|151
|What will it be, Civil War - Revolution - Impl... (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|CALM STILL VOICE
|195
|This Should Scare Everyone
|19 hr
|Flip Flapper
|75
|wood forest bank at walmart bellefontaine ohio (Jan '15)
|Sun
|oiho
|13
Find what you want!
Search Bellefontaine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC